Five new La Liga signings to watch out for

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea to Atletico Madrid)
Atleti have secured the services of former academy player Morata, signing the striker on a year-and-a-half loan deal from Chelsea.
The 26-year-old is reuniting with former academy team-mate Koke, as well as Spain national team colleagues like Saul Niguez and Diego Costa, and there are high hopes for him in the Spanish capital where Atleti are looking to overtake Barcelona in the league table.
Morata has won the La Liga title before, scoring 15 goals for Atleti's city rivals Real Madrid as he helped Los Blancos win the championship in 2016-17.
Mouth-wateringly, his first home match will see him take on his former side and current rivals in the Madrid derby.
Diego Lainez (Club Ameria to Real Betis)
The 18-year-old Mexican starlet was wanted by a number of clubs across Europe, but Real Betis beat all the other suitors to his signature by agreeing a deal with the player early on in the January window.
The winger has already made four appearances for the Andalusian side and his energy and drive were vital in his new club's quarterfinal victory over Espanyol in the Copa del Rey.
Fans at the Benito Villamarin will hope to see many similar contributions from Lainez over the coming weeks, months and years.
Vicente Iborra (Leicester City to Villarreal)
Villarreal need a spark to kick-start their season and believe they have found one in Iborra.
The 31-year-old midfielder returns to Spain after a year and a half in England with Leicester City and the Yellow Submarine will be counting on his wealth of experience as they look to climb up the table.
Iborra previously starred in the Spanish top flight for Sevilla and for Levante.
Lei Wu (SIPG to Espanyol)
Espanyol already have one of the best strikers in La Liga in Borja Iglesias but strengthened their attack further with Chinese forward Lei.
National team captain and Shanghai SIPG's all-time top goalscorer, Lei made his Chinese Super League debut aged just 14 and has a proven knack for finding the back of the net. Now in La Liga, he will be looking to do just that in Spain.
Samu Saiz (Leeds United to Getafe)
One very intriguing signing is Getafe's loan acquisition of Saiz from Leeds United.
The creative midfielder returns to Madrid - where he was previously on the books at Getafe, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid - after being an important part of Marcelo Bielsa's promotion-chasing side over the first half of the 2018-19 season.
The 28-year-old should expect to pick up minutes at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in the second half of this campaign, given the long-term injuries that Getafe have suffered in their midfield, as the side from the capital look to secure a return to European football next season.