Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Five new La Liga signings to watch out for

By
The La Liga clubs have been busy during the winter window.
The La Liga clubs have been busy during the winter window.

Bengaluru, February 4: The Spanish clubs have been busy during the winter window, signing talents from across the globe.

Keen to strengthen their squads in time for the second half of the 2018-19 La Liga season, clubs across Spain have taken to the January transfer market and have acquired stars from around the world.

Here myKhel.com looks at five of the most intriguing transfers to keep an eye on in 2019.

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea to Atletico Madrid)

Alvaro Morata (Chelsea to Atletico Madrid)

Atleti have secured the services of former academy player Morata, signing the striker on a year-and-a-half loan deal from Chelsea.

The 26-year-old is reuniting with former academy team-mate Koke, as well as Spain national team colleagues like Saul Niguez and Diego Costa, and there are high hopes for him in the Spanish capital where Atleti are looking to overtake Barcelona in the league table.

Morata has won the La Liga title before, scoring 15 goals for Atleti's city rivals Real Madrid as he helped Los Blancos win the championship in 2016-17.

Mouth-wateringly, his first home match will see him take on his former side and current rivals in the Madrid derby.

Diego Lainez (Club Ameria to Real Betis)

Diego Lainez (Club Ameria to Real Betis)

The 18-year-old Mexican starlet was wanted by a number of clubs across Europe, but Real Betis beat all the other suitors to his signature by agreeing a deal with the player early on in the January window.

The winger has already made four appearances for the Andalusian side and his energy and drive were vital in his new club's quarterfinal victory over Espanyol in the Copa del Rey.

Fans at the Benito Villamarin will hope to see many similar contributions from Lainez over the coming weeks, months and years.

Vicente Iborra (Leicester City to Villarreal)

Vicente Iborra (Leicester City to Villarreal)

Villarreal need a spark to kick-start their season and believe they have found one in Iborra.

The 31-year-old midfielder returns to Spain after a year and a half in England with Leicester City and the Yellow Submarine will be counting on his wealth of experience as they look to climb up the table.

Iborra previously starred in the Spanish top flight for Sevilla and for Levante.

Lei Wu (SIPG to Espanyol)

Lei Wu (SIPG to Espanyol)

Espanyol already have one of the best strikers in La Liga in Borja Iglesias but strengthened their attack further with Chinese forward Lei.

National team captain and Shanghai SIPG's all-time top goalscorer, Lei made his Chinese Super League debut aged just 14 and has a proven knack for finding the back of the net. Now in La Liga, he will be looking to do just that in Spain.

Samu Saiz (Leeds United to Getafe)

Samu Saiz (Leeds United to Getafe)

One very intriguing signing is Getafe's loan acquisition of Saiz from Leeds United.

The creative midfielder returns to Madrid - where he was previously on the books at Getafe, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid - after being an important part of Marcelo Bielsa's promotion-chasing side over the first half of the 2018-19 season.

The 28-year-old should expect to pick up minutes at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in the second half of this campaign, given the long-term injuries that Getafe have suffered in their midfield, as the side from the capital look to secure a return to European football next season.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dhoni, Chahal move up in ICC Ranking
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue