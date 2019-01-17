Five players who have worn both Real Madrid and Sevilla jerseys

Sergio Ramos
The Real Madrid captain is, of course, one of the most famous players to have worn both white jerseys, if not the most famous.
The defender grew up in Camas, a town on the outskirts of Seville and came through the Andalusian club's academy before debuting for the senior side at just 17 years of age.
He only actually spent one full season in the first-team squad at Sevilla before earning a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid in the summer of 2005, becoming the most expensive Spanish defender of all time.
Currently in his 14th season with the capital city side, Ramos has enjoyed legendary success at the Bernabeu as club captain and leader in every sense.
Pablo Sarabia
Sarabia took the same road as Ramos, just in the opposite direction. The Madrid native came through Real Madrid's academy and was always a bright prospect, representing Spain at every youth level.
However, he only ever made one appearance for Los Blancos' senior side, coming on as a substitute for Cristiano Ronaldo in a Champions League game against Auxerre in 2010.
Sarabia left his lifelong club in the summer of 2011 to join Getafe in southern Madrid and, five seasons later, was signed by Sevilla. Currently in his third season with Los Nervionenses and already with seven goals and six assists so far this La Liga campaign, he has become a true star in Seville.
Javier Saviola
Perhaps best remembered for his time at Barcelona, Saviola also played for Sevilla and for Real Madrid during his time in La Liga.
The Argentinian signed for Sevilla in the summer of 2005, having already impressed for Barcelona since 2001.
At Sevilla, he won the UEFA Cup in his one and only season wearing white and red, before making the jump to Real Madrid in the summer of 2007.
At the Bernabeu he added to his impressive honours roll, winning a LaLiga Santander title and a Spanish Super Cup during his two-year spell.
Julio Baptista
Sevilla took a chance on Baptista in 2003 and it paid off big time with the Brazilian import scoring 20 league goals in his first season with the club and then netting 18 times in the following campaign.
With such consistent returns in front of goal, the striker was always going to be in demand and Real Madrid stepped up to sign him from Sevilla, beating Arsenal to his signature.
He won a La Liga title with Los Blancos in 2007/08, scoring the winner in El Clasico at the Camp Nou on the way to domestic glory.
Diego Lopez
Current Espanyol goalkeeper Lopez moved to Real Madrid from hometown club Lugo at the age of 18 and worked his way up the ranks before spending five seasons at Villarreal between 2007 and 2012.
He joined Sevilla in 2012 and was so impressive in the first half of the season that a move was set in motion to return to the Bernabeu.
Signed by Jose Mourinho in 2013, Lopez won the starting job ahead of Iker Casillas and won a Champions League and Copa del Rey before heading to Italy in 2014.