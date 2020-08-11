Five players who have surprisingly not scored a single goal this season

Bengaluru, Aug 11: Last week, we did an article on five players who surprisingly could not register a single league assist during the whole campaign of 2019-20 and the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Saul Niguez and Thiago Alcantara featured.
Today, we have decided to make a similar list of five players who have not managed to score a single league goal this season and just like the previous article, we will only include those players who were expected to score at least once during the whole season. Therefore, this list will include only attacking players and not defenders or goalkeepers.
Claudio Pizarro - Werder Bremen (Now retired)
This might seem like a harsh inclusion given Pizarro's age but for a man of the 41-year-old's quality, it is quite an unexpected feat for the Peruvian great. The former Bayern Munich striker hung up his boots now and we wish him a happy retirement but it was a final season in professional football to forget for the South American star.
For the first time in his 24-year professional career, Pizarro failed to net a single league goal during the whole campaign despite making 18 Bundesliga appearances albeit all of them were from the bench. It was a poor season for Werder Bremen in general as they finished 16th in the table but managed to retain their Bundesliga status by overcoming Heidenheim in the relegation playoffs.
Guido Burgstaller - Schalke
Another Bundesliga striker who has been pretty abysmal this season for a below-par Schalke side is Guido Burgstaller. The former Austrian international has been pretty much a mainstay in the Schalke first team unlike the case with Pizarro at Werder Bremen but they have both produced the same number of goals in Bundesliga this season. The former Cardiff City striker scored 24 goals in 74 Bundesliga games for Schalke prior to his forgettable season and his season went from bad to worse when he suffered ruptured knee ligament to miss the final six games of the season as Schalke finished 12th in the table.
Giovani Lo Celso- Tottenham Hotspur
Former PSG and Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was one of the most impressive players for Spurs this season especially in the closing stages of the season as the versatile Argentine midfielder gradually became a vital cog in Jose Mourinho's system. However, it is somewhat surprising to see a player who scored 16 goals last season for Real Betis not managing to find the back of the net in the Premier League even for once during his maiden season in England. The 24-year-old has however scored once in the FA cup and once in the Champions League and Mourinho will hope that the intelligent playmaker becomes a little more decisive in the final third next campaign.
Lucas Paqueta - AC Milan
AC Milan made a massive statement of intent when they signed Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo back in January 2019 despite competition from clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan. It showed that they can still compete with Europe's elite clubs in terms of pulling power despite almost a decade of mismanagement. However, the next big thing of Brazilian football is yet to justify his massive price tag at San Siro and he has endured yet another difficult campaign this time around. The 22-year-old has not been able to score a single goal this time around while registering one assist in 24 Serie A outings.
Thomas Lemar - Atletico Madrid
Thomas Lemar has not been able to live up to expectation at Atletico Madrid following his big-money move from AS Monaco in 2018. The Spanish giants fought off competition from Arsenal and Liverpool sign the World Cup winner with France two years back and it will definitely go down as one of the biggest flops in recent football history. Lemar's first season at the Spanish capital club was pretty underwhelming but this season he has been even worse having failed to produce even a single goal involvement during the whole season in all competitions. for a player of Lemar's creativity, it is indeed a shocking record.