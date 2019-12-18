Five Premier League forwards who have failed to find the back of the net this season

Bengaluru, Dec. 18: Premier League forwards just can't stop scoring this season with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford all in fine form. However, there's also the opposite side of it where many big names are struggling to score a goal for a long time.
These top-flight current PL forwards have been floundering on the most basic part of the game and here are the top five names who are on a dry run currently:
Andy Carroll (25 Games)
The English forward has not found it big since his awful Liverpool move. His injury issues too have not helped him either. Currently, a player of Newcastle United after his release from West Ham last Summer, Carroll last scored a PL goal back in April 2018 in a 1-1 draw against Stoke City. That goal came when he was in Hammers colours. Although he is now getting more minutes in Newcastle and could break the deadlock soon.
Dominic Solanke (25 Games)
Once regarded as one of the hottest property of English football, the English forward has not really flourished despite playing for the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool. The Anfield side sold him to Bournemouth last season but he is yet to be on the Cherries scoresheet. Despite 15 appearances this season, the 22-year-old is yet to register a goal or assist. His last goal came in Reds colours while playing on the final day of the 2017/18 season.
Oumar Niasse (19 Games)
Niasse has not been a regular in Everton set-up since last year and most of his dry spell came during his loan stint with Cardiff City last season. He failed to find the back of the net with the relegated side despite playing 18 games and his last goal came in May 2018 during Everton's 3-1 defeat to West Ham.
Yoshinori Muto (16 Games)
The Newcastle forward has scored only one goal so far from his move to Mainz last season, which came during their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United. He has not been included much in the starting XI under Steve Bruce, but he has been called from bench several times.
Matej Vydra (15 Games)
The 27-year-old last scored in a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth way back in September 2018. He has not been a regular in the line-up with Wood and Barnes favoured ahead of him by Dyche. But for a forward, 15 games without a goal can still be considered inferior.