Five Premier League players who reached 10 PL goal involvements faster than Bruno Fernandes

Bengaluru, July 8: Changing side and even the league could come as a tough challenge for any footballer.
However, since signing for Manchester United in the winter transfer window, Bruno Fernandes just can't stop showing his magic.
There have not been many Premier League signings who have made an instant impact at a go from the start like him. Coming into a team in commotion, he not only pushed his team-mates for a better display but also has raised the bar high with his goal scoring feat.
The Portuguese midfielder has not lost in his nine premier league appearances so far and has transformed Manchester United’s fortunes by registering six goals and five assists in his first nine Premier League games.
There are only five players who had reached the 10 goal involvement mark with lesser games than him and here are those players who also has had a remarkable start to their Premier League career:
Micky Quinn – 6 games
The English international pulled up his socks in his first-ever Premier League campaign for new side Coventry City and scored 10 goals in just the first six games in the league. The record was kept intact for 22 years. His run of goals included two goals each against Manchester City, Southampton, Liverpool and Aston Villa.
Sergio Aguero – 6 games
City splashed the cash to sign hotshot Atletico Madrid forward in 2011 and he promptly started showing his class as he netted eight goals and provided two assists in his first six games only. Overall he scored 23 goals in that season.
Papiss Cisse – 8 games
The Senegal international made an instant impact at St. James Park when he arrived from Freiburg in January, 2012. He scored nine goals, made one assist in his first eight league games for Newcastle United. In his 14 appearances in the second half of the campaign, he scored 13 goals and helped Newcastle to finish fifth in the division.
Alan Shearer – 8 games
Shearer was flying high for Southampton when Blackburn Rovers broke the record to sign the English forward. Shearer in his first-ever PL campaign scored eight and registered two assists in his first eight games of the season.
Mark Viduka – 8 games
Leeds United signed Viduka in 2000 from Celtic and his Premier League campaign started in grand fashion as he netted nine goals and managed one assist in the first eight games. Out of those nine goals, he scored four alone in a single match against Liverpool to win it 4-3.