Five Real Madrid players who could leave the Bernabeu this summer

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Real Madrid spent more money than any other club during the summer transfer window in order to bolster a squad with €303 million on six new signings but most of them so far have not proved to be value for money.
However, as per reports, it will not stop Zidane from rebuilding their squad again come Summer and in order to make room for new players, he is likely to offload around five names from the first-team squad.
Luka Jovic, one of the big signings of the Summer, is likely to be offloaded just after one season. The Serbian international arrived at Madrid after an outstanding season with Frankfurt. He scored 17 goals with five assists however this term has managed just four starts, scoring just two goals. Zidane reportedly is not convinced with the performance and now could look to sell him this Summer, if Madrid's offer is matched. Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham all have been credited with an interest on the player previously.
Another big name who is likely to be sold is Luka Modric. The Croatian international has arguably been one of the best servants of the Los Blancos since arriving from Spurs, however, the ageing midfielder has recently lost his place to Valverde in the lineup. And the rumour is that despite him having one year left in his deal, Madrid could let him go replacing him with a new long term prospect. Modric has been strongly linked with a move to Inter earlier, and Antonio Conte could revive the interest again in summer if the midfielder is made available.
James Rodriguez is another big name to be sold this Summer as per reports. Rodriguez got his big-money move to Real off the back of a sensational 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Though, despite a good start, he's slipped down the pecking order in the Spanish capital. He has started just four La Liga matches for Los Blancos this term. The Colombia international now looked to be out of Zidane's future plan and to set him off the books, Madrid reportedly are now planning to cash in on. He was listed in January window also but clubs could not match terms. Everton were linked with the player and Ancelotti, his former boss could come for him again in the Summer.
Other two names include Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz. Brahim joined the side in January last season from Manchester City however has not found ample game time yet and it's same for Mariano too. Both the players so far have been a squad member-only and both reportedly will be offered a chance to make a move in Summer.