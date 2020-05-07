Five South Americans with most Premier League appearances

Bengaluru, May 7: The Premier League has been blessed with some of the biggest talents from around the globe. We have seen some extraordinary South American footballer plying their trades in the Premier League. Here, we take a look at five South Americans to have made the most number of appearances in the English top-flight.
Lucas Leiva - Brazil (Liverpool)
The Brazilian midfielder made a total of 247 Premier League appearances over ten years at Liverpool. He proved to be a loyal servant of the club during their tough times and will never be forgotten by the Anfield faithful.
He won just one trophy at Liverpool in ten long years but his contribution to the club was truly immense. He was once named the club's Player of the Year as well. Currently flying high with Lazio in Serie A, the Brazilian has been one of the most underrated players in recent times.
Sergio Aguero - Argentina (Manchester City)
One of the greatest strikers of the modern era, Aguero is the highest-scoring foreign player in the Premier League. He has been at Manchester City since 2011 and has been one of the best players in the Premier League since. The Argentine international has made 261 appearances for the Cityzens in the Premier League so far having scored 180 goals, and it would require someone exceptional to break his records. 31 years of age now, he still has a few years left at the top level.
Nolberto Solano - Peru (Newcastle United, Aston Villa, West Ham United)
One of the greatest players Peru ever produced, Solano also made his significant mark in the Premier League. He made a total of 302 appearances in the Premier League over the years playing for three different clubs Newcastle United, Aston Villa, West Ham United. The 95-time capped Peru international was famous for free-kicks and corners, thus was regarded as a dead ball-specialist. He also played English football in the later stages of his career in the second and third divisions before hanging up his boots.
Pablo Zabaleta - Argentina (Manchester City, West Ham United)
Pablo Zabaleta was probably one of the most underrated right-backs at his peak. He is an out and out Manchester City legend having been at the club even before the start of the ambitious project backed by their rich UAE-based owners.
With 303 Premier League appearances to his name for Manchester City and West Ham United, Zabaleta takes up the second spot in this list. Currently plying his trade for West Ham United, he is still a very important figure for the Hammers even at the age of 35.
Antonio Valencia - Ecuador (Wigan Athletic, Manchester United)
With 325 Premier League appearances to his name in the Premier League for Wigan Athletic and Manchester United combined, Valencia finds his place at the top of the list. He won a total of nine major silverware during his time with the Red Devils including two Premier League titles.
The Ecuador international was very much a central figure for the Red Devils during his time at Old Trafford thanks to his incredible pace, willingness and versatility and will always be remembered as a club legend.