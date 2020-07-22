Bengaluru, July 22: Over the years, we have seen some absolute giants gracing the Premier League. From Peter Crouch to Costel Pantilimon, from Nicola Zigic to Fraser Forster, the Premier League has been home to some exceptionally tall players throughout the history of the game.
While the likes of Crouch and Zigic have hung up his boots and Pantilimon also going down to the Championship, Premier League still boasts a host of very tall players.
In this article, we will take a look at five tallest active players in the Premier League right now.
Wayne Hennessey - Crystal Palace (1.98m)
Wayne Hennessey has been the undisputed number one for Crystal Palace as well as the Welsh national team for many years but has lost his place to Vicente Guaita since the Spaniard's arrival at Selhurst Park in 2018. However, there are very few players in the League who can be as intimidating as the 33-year-old under the bar. Hennessey has featured just three times for the Eagles in the Premier League this season, his fewest top-flight appearances since the 2013/14 campaign.
Lukas Jensen - Burnley (1.98m)
Burnley number three Lukas Jensen has all the height but not a Premier League appearance to show for it. Since he signed for the Clarets back in 2019 from Danish side Hellerup IK, he has mostly been with the reserve team of Burnley and has made the Burnley matchday squad for the first time following the restart of the Premier League following lockdown. The Dane got to sit on the dugout on the bench for the Clarets' recent fixtures against Manchester City, Watford and Crystal Palace.
Jannik Vestergaard - Southampton (1.99m)
The first outfield player to make this list is another Dane in the form of Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard and he is right now the second tallest outfield player in the top division of English football. Very much a squad player under Ralph Hasenhüttl, the 27-year-old was part of the backline that shipped nine goals against Leicester City earlier this season but he has still managed to get in and out of the starting XI on a weekly basis. However, it can be said that the Danish international has never lived up to the expectations from him when he made his switch to South Coast from Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Dan Burn - Brighton and Hove Albion (2.01m)
There are two opinions on versatile Brighton and Hove Albion defender Dan Burn's actual height. Some sources say he's 1.98m while others say he's actually standing at 2.01m, the first player in this list to have broken the 2m mark. We will go with the second opinion as most reliable sources claim so. A player who can play either at centre-back or at left-back and even as a left-winger, Burn is indeed an imposing footballer and has been a mainstay in the Seagulls side this season. He has been more used at left-back than centre-back this season and due to that, it has been quite entertaining for the fans to see him against some of the right-wingers who are usually not that tall (for example Aaron Lennon and Bernard).
Matt Macey - Arsenal (2.01m)
Officially the tallest player in the Premier League right now, arsenal goalkeeper Matt Macey's career seems to have reached a standstill. At 25 years of age, he is still stuck at the Emirates and is the third choice right now behind Bernd Leno and Emiliano Martinez. He has just made 2 appearances for the Gunners till date, both in 2017 and desperately needs a move if he wants to truly have a career for himself. The Englishman has been on the bench for the Gunners' last six in the absence of the injured Bernd Leno.