English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Phil Foden Determined To Silence Critics And Regain Top Form After Scoring In Derby Victory

Phil Foden scored in Manchester City's 3-0 derby win over Manchester United, expressing his desire to return to top form and silence critics. He dedicated the victory to boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

By

Phil Foden is eager to silence his critics by regaining his best form. He scored in Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Manchester United, opening the scoring with an 18th-minute header. Erling Haaland added two more goals in the second half. This win was crucial for City after consecutive losses to Tottenham and Brighton.

Foden's goal marked his seventh in Premier League Manchester derbies, trailing only Haaland, Wayne Rooney, and Sergio Aguero, who each have eight. This was Foden's first Premier League goal since January 25. His performance came after limited playtime in City's initial three games of the 2025-26 season and a challenging 2024-25 campaign.

Foden Aims to Regain Form After Derby Goal

Foden had previously excelled in the 2023-24 season with 29 goal involvements, earning him the Premier League Player of the Season award. However, he struggled last season with just nine contributions. Despite this dip, Foden remains determined to return to top form.

After the match, Foden addressed criticism he's faced: "There has been a lot of talk. It's impossible [not to see it]. Everything I see at the moment is negative, but that's the world we live in." He acknowledged that expectations are higher after winning Player of the Season and emphasized his commitment to returning to his best level.

Erling Haaland expressed support for Foden: "We have to keep going, and we have to keep him going; we need him so much. This is the Phil we need." Haaland stressed their collective effort to help Foden regain his form.

Tribute to Ricky Hatton

Before kick-off, City honoured boxing legend Ricky Hatton with a minute's applause following his passing at age 46. Foden dedicated City's win to Hatton and his family: "I had extra motivation going into the game. It was for him and his family and all the people suffering right now."

The team showed determination throughout the match, ensuring their victory was meaningful for Hatton's memory. City will face Napoli next in the Champions League on Thursday before visiting Arsenal for their upcoming Premier League fixture.

Manchester City's recent win not only boosted their morale but also highlighted Foden's potential resurgence as a key player for the team this season.

Story first published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 0:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 15, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out