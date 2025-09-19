Vitor Pereira Calls For Unity After Signing New Three-Year Contract With Wolves Despite Poor Start

Football Foden Praises Haaland After Record-Breaking 50th Goal In Champions League Match

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reached a significant milestone in the UEFA Champions League, scoring his 50th goal in just 49 appearances. This achievement came during City's 2-0 victory over Napoli, where Haaland scored the opening goal with a header assisted by Phil Foden. Haaland's record-breaking feat surpasses Ruud van Nistelrooy's previous record of reaching 50 goals in 62 matches.

Phil Foden praised Haaland, calling him an "unbelievable player" and predicting more records to fall. Foden noted the difficulty of breaking down Napoli's defence but highlighted their clever play and minimal turnovers. He emphasised the importance of connecting with Haaland, who consistently makes decisive runs.

In addition to Haaland's achievement, Foden also shone by creating eight chances against Napoli. This is the highest number by a City player in the Champions League since Kevin De Bruyne's performance against Real Madrid in August 2020. De Bruyne, now with Napoli, received applause from City fans despite being substituted early after Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent off.

Foden expressed gratitude for De Bruyne's contributions to Manchester City, acknowledging him as a club legend. Despite not playing a full match, De Bruyne remains highly regarded by both fans and players alike.

Manchester City has started six of their last seven Champions League campaigns with victories since losing to Lyon in 2018-19. Manager Pep Guardiola is already focusing on their upcoming Premier League match against Arsenal. City has struggled recently at Arsenal, losing their last two visits there.

Guardiola acknowledged the challenge ahead but believes the win over Napoli provides a strong foundation. He praised Italian teams for their defensive prowess and expressed satisfaction with City's performance despite facing tough opposition.

City aims to improve their record following midweek European games, having lost five of their last seven league matches under such circumstances. Guardiola remains optimistic about building on their recent success as they prepare for Arsenal.

The upcoming match against Arsenal presents an opportunity for City to break their losing streak away from home against the Gunners. With confidence from their recent victory over Napoli, they hope to carry that momentum into domestic competition.