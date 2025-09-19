Foden Praises Haaland After Record-Breaking 50th Goal In Champions League Match

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reached a significant milestone in the UEFA Champions League, scoring his 50th goal in just 49 appearances. This achievement came during City's 2-0 victory over Napoli, where Haaland scored the opening goal with a header assisted by Phil Foden. Haaland's record-breaking feat surpasses Ruud van Nistelrooy's previous record of reaching 50 goals in 62 matches.
Phil Foden praised Haaland, calling him an "unbelievable player" and predicting more records to fall. Foden noted the difficulty of breaking down Napoli's defence but highlighted their clever play and minimal turnovers. He emphasised the importance of connecting with Haaland, who consistently makes decisive runs.
Foden expressed gratitude for De Bruyne's contributions to Manchester City, acknowledging him as a club legend. Despite not playing a full match, De Bruyne remains highly regarded by both fans and players alike.
Guardiola acknowledged the challenge ahead but believes the win over Napoli provides a strong foundation. He praised Italian teams for their defensive prowess and expressed satisfaction with City's performance despite facing tough opposition.
The upcoming match against Arsenal presents an opportunity for City to break their losing streak away from home against the Gunners. With confidence from their recent victory over Napoli, they hope to carry that momentum into domestic competition.