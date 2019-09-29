Football Delhi kicks off second edition of Golden League 2 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

New Delhi, Sep 29: Scores of football enthusiasts gathered for the launch of second edition of Golden League on Sunday (September 29) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Close to 500 budding footballers gathered at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital to witness the kick-off, backed by its sponsors, ONGC and Power Finance Corporation.
After a successful inaugural edition last year, the homegrown unprecedented league, aimed at providing a platform for boys and girls from 5 to 11 years of age group, is all set to get bigger and better with the inclusion of a unique data system - FD Connect.
Speaking at the launch, Dr. Shivendra Dutt Shukla, GM (HR)- Head Corporate Sports, ONGC, said, "It is the first federation in Delhi which promotes grassroots level games which includes age category of 7-9 and 9-11 kids. This will help these children not only with sports or personality but also with their studies."
Last year, the Golden League saw 176 teams playing a total of 751 matches. This time, 200+ teams are expected to register for the second of the league. A total of 1200 matches across 15 venues are to be played in this edition. The league will have matches on 12 consecutive Sundays with 100 - 150 matches on each day, starting from October 13.
Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said, "This is an ambitious project and would not have been possible without the support of all the stakeholders, sponsors and parents who have come out in huge numbers to the ground to support the league. I would also like to thank Sports Authority of India for their support to host this event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium."
This distinctive league will have teams in 3 different categories - U-7, U-9 and U-11 and will have both boys and girls in the participating teams. In order to encourage more young girls to play football, the league will provide more points to the team with more number of girls.
