Football
Former and current Mohun Bagan stars sympathise with Amphan-hit Kolkata

By
Former Mohun Bagan forward Sony Norde sympathised with Kolkata
Former Mohun Bagan forward Sony Norde sympathised with Kolkata

Bengaluru, May 24: Former and current Mohun Bagan stars have sympathised with the people affected by cyclone Amphan, which wreaked havoc in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal on May 20.

The former and current players including forward Sony Norde and I-League-winning coach Kibu Vicuna among many others took to their personal social media handles to show their love and affection for the city.

At least 80 people, including 19 in Kolkata, died in West Bengal which was the epicentre of the cyclone's landfall.

"Really feeling heart broken seeing all these pictures... I am with you all... my prayers are with you... God will surely help us to overcome this situation... hope everything will be fine very soon...," Haitian international Norde, one of the icons of Mohun Bagan, wrote on his Facebook page.

Norde propelled the Mariners to their maiden I-League title in 2014-15, followed by their 14th Federation Cup title next season. He now plays for Melaka United in Malaysia. He left Mohun Bagan in the middle of 2018-19 season, owing to a prolonged injury.

Vicuna, who has taken up the job of head coach of Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters after guiding Mohun Bagan to I-League title tweeted: "So worried. All my thoughts is with my Indian family and all the people from the areas devastated after Super Cyclone Amphan."

"The biggest disaster in the history of West Bengal. I hope the joy will get back to you as soon as possible!"

Joseba Beitia, the key man to Mariners' success this season, also took to Instagram to share pictures of Amphan-hit Kolkata and a message of anguish.

"Very sad to see how the cyclone is sweeping Kolkata! a lot of strength to all my friends and family from Kolkata. stayathome #besafe #kolkata #cyclone #friends #love"

A poster of Fran Morante, a silent worker in the heart of the Mohun Bagan defence, was found drenched in Kolkata on May 20 night when the cyclone ransacked the city. The picture went viral amongst the Mariners and the Spaniard took no time to retweet it.

View this post on Instagram

😞Very sad to see how the cyclone is sweeping Kolkata! a lot of strength to all my friends and family from Kolkata!💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻. . #stayathome #besafe #kolkata #ciclone #friends #love

A post shared by Joseba Beitia (@jbeitia10) on

Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 15:05 [IST]
