Former Barcelona manager Enrique awaits an exciting offer

Bengaluru, April 6: Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has insisted that he is waiting for an offer which “really excites” him following reported interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.
The former Barcelona boss will be once again available for work this summer after leaving the Camp Nou almost a year ago.
The former Spanish international has a proven track record of success as a manager, having won nine trophies at Barcelona including two La Liga titles and the Champions League.
It’s believed Chelsea want him to succeed Antonio Conte, who looks set for an exit Stamford Bridge in May.
Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger’s future remains under the spotlight following another disappointing season and they are also reportedly interested in the Champions League winning manager.
Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the former Celta boss, but Enrique won’t be rushed into a decision after revealing his plans on YouTube channel Ibon Zugasti.
Enrique said: “There has been interest from clubs, but it has to be something that really excites me. There’s no other club where I’ll be able to work with better players than at Barca.
“Maybe a lot of people were surprised . It’s difficult to understand, with the best players in the world. But I was very clear . In fact, I don’t regret it at all.
“Coaching Barca involved dedicating all your energy to the team, the club and the players. When you see the end is coming, you have to take it in, accept it and communicate it. There’s nothing else you can do.
“Coaching the national team would be great, but we’ve got Lopetegui right now, who is doing a brilliant job.”
Chelsea are also interested in the likes of Max Allegri of Juventus, Carlo Ancelotti and Marco Silva but Enrique seems to be their first choice.
On the other hand, Arsenal's first choice seemed to be Thomas Tuchel who is reportedly close to being the next PSG manager in the summer after Unai Emery leaves.
The Gunners are also interested in former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers who has made history with Celtic in the last couple of years.
