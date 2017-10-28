Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has words of wisdom for Anthony Martial

London, Oct 28: Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that in his playing days at Monaco, he gave the teenage Martial some inputs to improve his game.
Berbatov and Martial played together for two seasons at Monaco before the Bulgarian striker left on a free transfer to join PAOK in 2015, whereas on the other way, the French attacker opted to move to Old To Trafford under Van Gaal.
Many eyebrows were raised when United spent then a World record fee for the teenage player however the attacker established himself as a top-class rising star in the first season itself where he scored 11 goals in the league and turned himself into a fan favourite among the supporters of the club.
And while talking about Martial, the previous Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen striker suggested that during the training he immediately recognised Martial’s talent and furthermore adviced him to take more risks with the defenders and to make an attacking approach against the defenders which clearly shows now on the pitch.
Speaking to ESPN, he said: 'I went into the first training session and saw Anthony Martial, James Rodriguez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Yannick Carrasco, Bernardo Silva.
“These young players were flying around me and I was thinking: 'What the f***? I am too old or are these guys too good.'
“Martial had something special and he's developed. He'll develop even more.
“You could see how fast and strong he was. The only thing lacking was to be more confident.
“I liked playing in defence in training; it helped me understand the defenders well.
“Martial would come towards with me the ball. Sometimes he hesitated; he didn't want to take me on because he thought I was going to take his ball. The self-belief was not there.
“I would say: 'Anto, you are so quick, you can go past me. Don't be afraid to do that to every player because you are so quick.' He's a top guy.”
Since his breathtaking season under Louis Van Gaal in the first year at Old Trafford, the 21-year-old has found game time hard to come by under new manager Mourinho.
However, the young attacker has started to show his glimpse of promises this season again but with limited appearance, starting just three times in the Premier League.
However, in the meantime has registered three goals and two assists and could be in the starting line up in the league action against third-placed Tottenham today.