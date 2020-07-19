Football
Former Santosh Trophy winning player passes away

By

Bengaluru, July 19: Former Santosh Trophy winning player T Puttaswamy passed away on Saturday at the age of 79.

The former HAL star who helped Karnataka win the Santosh Trophy in 1967 in Orissa, breathed his last at his residence in Chamarajpet on Saturday. The defender donnes the vice-captain's cap of the State team.

Putta, as he was fondly called by his teammates, later on served as a BDFA Member and was also a Governing Board Member of the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA). He also played a key role as curator of the Bangalore Football Stadium’s natural turf ground.

The former footballer was an active player for nearly 20 years, being a part of several tournaments, including the Pentangular Tournament in 1968, the Durand Cup in 1965. He also played at the Nizam Gold Cup in Hyderabad.

He played a crucial role in winning the George Hoover Cup in the League Championship and also was part of the team for the Puttaiah Memorial Trophy.

Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 18:48 [IST]
