Four academy aces who could feature in Manchester United's potential XI against Rochdale

Bengaluru, Sept. 25: Manchester United have endured a struggling start to the new campaign, their first full season under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
After getting a 4-0 blistering win over Chelsea on the opening weekend, the Red Devils have since slipped to defeats against Crystal Palace and West Ham United and been held to draws by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, slipping down to eighth in the Premier League table.
A win in the Europa League over Astana got the continental campaign off to a better start last week but reliance will have been hurt by that defeat to the Hammers at the London Stadium last weekend. With Solskjaer understanding the importance of silverware to the club as well returning to the form, a low-key match against minnows Rochdale could be a step up now.
The Red Devils have a good record at this stage of the tournament, although there have been a few slip downs the years, advancing in eight of the previous 10 attempts. It's the first time in 33 years that they will come against Rochdale in a competitive game.
United, however, are expected to make wholesale changes to the side that lost to West Ham at the weekend, with a number of fringe players set to be handed starts. Rashford, Martial and Shaw are confirmed to miss the game with injuries, but Greenwood and Pogba both could return to the side, getting some minutes under their belt.
Here is the XI that could possibly be lined-up in the game:
Goalkeeper:
Just like every domestic game of earlier seasons, David de Gea is expected to be given a rest with Sergio Romero set to deputise in goal again after making his appearance and keeping a clean sheet in the Europa League.
Defender:
Solskjaer could keep the exact backline set which featured against Astana in midweek last week. Digo Dalot is likely to play the right-back role while the pair of Tuanzebe and Jones is expected to return in the middle of the defence. Marcos Rojo who was one of the best performers against Astana could be deployed in the left-back role as well.
Midfield:
Injuries and the fact they're up against much weaker opposition could see a number of youth prospects feature, with Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes likely to get a start on the wings. Fred is also likely to start the game and academy ace, Garner who is yet to make a debut could partner him in the middle of the pitch. Lingard could play as the number in the game although he can switch positions with Gomes later in the match. James, Mata and Perreira all are likely to sit out on the bench. To gain match fitness, Pogba could be called in the side at some stage who missed United's last three games.
Forward:
United right now don't have any option other than the 17-year-old forward Greenwood to lead the line after last weekend's injury to Rashford and previous injury to Martial. Greenwood missed weekend's fixture against West Ham because of tonsillitis but the 17-year-old is surely in contention for the cup tie.
Man Utd Predicted XI: Romero; Dalot, Tuanzebe, Jones, Rojo; Fred, Garner; Lingard, Gomes, Chong; Greenwood
Manchester United vs Rochdale:
Date: Wednesday 26th September 2019
Kick-off time: 12.30 IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester