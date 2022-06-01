Four players Erik ten Hag tipped to sign for Manchester United

Bengaluru,
June
1:
Massive
changes
are
likely
to
be
on
the
horizon
at
Old
Trafford
as
Manchester
United
are
set
to
prepare
themselves
for
what
will
surely
be
one
of
the
most
significant
summers
in
their
history.
After a dismal campaign newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag is expected to ignite a squad revamp. In the last five years, the 52-year-old found real success at Ajax, helping the Dutch giants re-emerge as one of Europe’s world-class clubs.
United are set to follow in the same footsteps in the rebuild and could give him a free hand in revamping the squad. He is said to be given a transfer budget of £120m plus funds from the player sales. It is understood that signing a centre-back, two midfielders and a versatile attacking option rank at the very top of his list.
Several names are already being linked with strengthening the squad. But as per the latest rumours, these are the four players United are eager to sign:
1. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
Signing a midfielder is set to be a leading priority for Ten Hag who can link the defence with attack and as per rumours, the Dutchman has targetted his former Ajax player to be his preferred signing.
The
pair
have
a
good
relationship
from
their
time
in
their
homeland
and
the
new
United
boss
is
hoping
to
convince
the
25-year-old
to
make
the
move
to
Premier
League.
However,
a
lack
of
Champions
League
football
and
Barcelona's
massive
£80
million
asking
price
could
be
the
stumbling
block
in
the
deal.
But
as
of
now,
it
appears
though
the
United
management
is
keeping
close
tabs
on
the
Barcelona
midfielder.
2. Jurrien Timber (Ajax)
The Red Devils reportedly are very close to roping in the 20-year-old defender who had been an integral part of Ten Hag's success for the last two seasons. Timber can play as a right-back and also feels comfortable playing the centre-back position.
With
United's
backline
having
great
trouble
for
the
last
few
seasons,
adding
someone
like
Timber
to
the
squad
could
provide
some
fresh
options
as
well
as
some
competition
to
the
current
crop
of
defenders.
Ajax
reportedly
value
him
at
about
£40
million
but
as
per
the
latest
rumours,
a
deal
could
be
secured
for
a
lesser
fee.
3. Darwin Nunez
With Edinson Cavani leaving the club when his contract expires this summer, United are looking to invest in a replacement striker to provide support and competition for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Benfica
striker
Darwin
Nunez
is
reportedly
high
on
the
wishlist
of
United
and
has
already
been
contacted
by
the
side.
Nunez
however
has
admirers
across
Europe
including
the
likes
of
Liverpool,
Newcastle
and
even
Spanish
giants
Real
Madrid
according
to
the
latest
rumours.
Benfica
are
reportedly
holding
a
fee
of
around
£80
million
for
him
so,
United
may
have
to
act
fast
to
get
him.
4. Lisandro Martinez
As per recent rumours, the 24-year-old has also been added to the list of United targets after establishing himself as the lynchpin of the Dutch manager's side at Ajax. The Argentine international can play as a centre-back as well as a defensive midfielder. United are looking to add reinforcement in both the positions hence the interest in Martinez makes every sense. The versatile player could be available for a fee of around £25-30 million making him a feasible option for the Red Devils.