Four players Erik ten Hag tipped to sign for Manchester United

By

Bengaluru, June 1: Massive changes are likely to be on the horizon at Old Trafford as Manchester United are set to prepare themselves for what will surely be one of the most significant summers in their history.

After a dismal campaign newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag is expected to ignite a squad revamp. In the last five years, the 52-year-old found real success at Ajax, helping the Dutch giants re-emerge as one of Europe’s world-class clubs.

United are set to follow in the same footsteps in the rebuild and could give him a free hand in revamping the squad. He is said to be given a transfer budget of £120m plus funds from the player sales. It is understood that signing a centre-back, two midfielders and a versatile attacking option rank at the very top of his list.

Several names are already being linked with strengthening the squad. But as per the latest rumours, these are the four players United are eager to sign:

1. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Signing a midfielder is set to be a leading priority for Ten Hag who can link the defence with attack and as per rumours, the Dutchman has targetted his former Ajax player to be his preferred signing.

The pair have a good relationship from their time in their homeland and the new United boss is hoping to convince the 25-year-old to make the move to Premier League. However, a lack of Champions League football and Barcelona's massive £80 million asking price could be the stumbling block in the deal. But as of now, it appears though the United management is keeping close tabs on the Barcelona midfielder.

2. Jurrien Timber (Ajax)

The Red Devils reportedly are very close to roping in the 20-year-old defender who had been an integral part of Ten Hag's success for the last two seasons. Timber can play as a right-back and also feels comfortable playing the centre-back position.

With United's backline having great trouble for the last few seasons, adding someone like Timber to the squad could provide some fresh options as well as some competition to the current crop of defenders. Ajax reportedly value him at about £40 million but as per the latest rumours, a deal could be secured for a lesser fee.

3. Darwin Nunez

With Edinson Cavani leaving the club when his contract expires this summer, United are looking to invest in a replacement striker to provide support and competition for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly high on the wishlist of United and has already been contacted by the side. Nunez however has admirers across Europe including the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and even Spanish giants Real Madrid according to the latest rumours. Benfica are reportedly holding a fee of around £80 million for him so, United may have to act fast to get him.

4. Lisandro Martinez

As per recent rumours, the 24-year-old has also been added to the list of United targets after establishing himself as the lynchpin of the Dutch manager's side at Ajax. The Argentine international can play as a centre-back as well as a defensive midfielder. United are looking to add reinforcement in both the positions hence the interest in Martinez makes every sense. The versatile player could be available for a fee of around £25-30 million making him a feasible option for the Red Devils.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 17:04 [IST]
