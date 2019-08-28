Four records that Lionel Messi can break or equal in the 2019-20 season

Bengaluru, Aug 28: Lionel Messi is no stranger to breaking records and through his career, he has managed to rack up numerous amounts of individual accolades.
He finished the 2018/2019 campaign as a strong Ballon d'Or contender following another enormous campaign. He has managed to win the La Liga trophy with only Barcelona, but his individual figures are still outstanding in all of Europe. Last season, he became the top scorer in both Spain and Europe with 36 La Liga and 12 Champions League goals respectively.
However, the sky is the only limit for the once in a generation Superstar and in 2019-20 season will be keen to continue setting the footballing benchmark even higher. He now could be looking to have another productive year with the different records that he could break.
Here are a few personal milestones that Messi could match or surpass in the coming 12 months:
Most hat-tricks in the competition
Ronaldo may have left the league last season however one of his records still standstill in Spain. With 34 hattricks in the La Liga, the Portuguese superstar is still leading the hattrick table. However, with just two more trebles scoring game, Messi can surpass him this season.
Giggs' one-club title haul
With 34 titles in his name, Messi is arguably one of the legends of the game, however, the most number of titles in a single club is still attached with Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs. Winning a treble this season, however, will help him surpassing the Welsh icon.
Pichichi Trophy for the record time
Messi matched Telmo Zarra's record of Pichichi Trophy, awarded to the league's top scorer each term - last season after winning it for the sixth time. Winning it again this season will see him bettering the Athletic Bilbao legend who played between 1940 and 1955.
Consecutive top scorers in La Liga
Messi has won La Liga's scoring title for the last three seasons. But doing it again next season will match him with Hugo Sanchez who has won it a record number of four times, in-a-row between 1984/85 and 1987/88.