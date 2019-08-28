Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Four records that Lionel Messi can break or equal in the 2019-20 season

By
Four records that Lionel Messi can break or equal in the 2019-20 season

Bengaluru, Aug 28: Lionel Messi is no stranger to breaking records and through his career, he has managed to rack up numerous amounts of individual accolades.

He finished the 2018/2019 campaign as a strong Ballon d'Or contender following another enormous campaign. He has managed to win the La Liga trophy with only Barcelona, but his individual figures are still outstanding in all of Europe. Last season, he became the top scorer in both Spain and Europe with 36 La Liga and 12 Champions League goals respectively.

However, the sky is the only limit for the once in a generation Superstar and in 2019-20 season will be keen to continue setting the footballing benchmark even higher. He now could be looking to have another productive year with the different records that he could break.

Here are a few personal milestones that Messi could match or surpass in the coming 12 months:

Most hat-tricks in the competition

Ronaldo may have left the league last season however one of his records still standstill in Spain. With 34 hattricks in the La Liga, the Portuguese superstar is still leading the hattrick table. However, with just two more trebles scoring game, Messi can surpass him this season.

Giggs' one-club title haul

With 34 titles in his name, Messi is arguably one of the legends of the game, however, the most number of titles in a single club is still attached with Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs. Winning a treble this season, however, will help him surpassing the Welsh icon.

Pichichi Trophy for the record time

Messi matched Telmo Zarra's record of Pichichi Trophy, awarded to the league's top scorer each term - last season after winning it for the sixth time. Winning it again this season will see him bettering the Athletic Bilbao legend who played between 1940 and 1955.

Consecutive top scorers in La Liga

Messi has won La Liga's scoring title for the last three seasons. But doing it again next season will match him with Hugo Sanchez who has won it a record number of four times, in-a-row between 1984/85 and 1987/88.

More LIONEL MESSI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue