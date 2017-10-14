France bombard Honduras with five goals

Guwahati, October 14; France made it three wins out of three to win in Group E after a comfortable 5-1 victory over Honduras at the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 in Guwahati on Saturday (October 14).
A frenetic opening to the match saw three goals scored by the midway point of the first half at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, with Honduras taking an early lead against the run of play through Carlos Mejia, reports FIFA.com.
Though they made nine changes for Saturday's game, France started the encounter brightly and did not let the central Americans' opener affect them.
Four minutes after Mejia's strike, Wilson Isidor finished off a fine Bleuets move to level matters.
Isidor then turned provider for France's second on 23 minutes, seeing his cross neatly struck home by Alexis Flips.
The French found another gear after the break, creating numerous chances to extend their lead.
On 64 minutes, Flips doubled his tally, assuring Claudio Gomes's goal-bound effort found the back of the empty net.
Tournament-leading goalscorer Amine Gouiri struck his fifth of the competition before Yacine Adli powered home a free-kick to seal victory for Europeans and set up a Round of 16 clash with neighbours Spain.
Honduras, meanwhile, will meet South American champions Brazil in the knockout stages.