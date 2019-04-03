Mbappe happy to be behind Pele

Paris, April 3: France and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is happy to be behind Pele in the World Cup record books.
Mbappe, then 19, became the second youngest player to score in a World Cup final when he struck in France's win over Croatia in last year's decider.
Pele is the youngest and the pair are the only teenagers to have netted in a decider at the showpiece tournament.
Mbappe has no problems being second to Pele, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever.
"For a record, you have to be the first, but I am behind him and that's not a problem, I am happy. It was fantastic," he said on Tuesday.
"Before the final, I knew that I could have this opportunity and make history with him.
"With the French national team, we did something huge. We did it for our country. There is nothing more important, I always said it.
"It is very important to defend your nation on the pitch. And make history with France, it was a big dream."