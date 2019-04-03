Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mbappe happy to be behind Pele

By
Kylian Mbappe
Being second to Pele in the World Cup record books is an honour for France star Kylian Mbappe.

Paris, April 3: France and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is happy to be behind Pele in the World Cup record books.

Mbappe, then 19, became the second youngest player to score in a World Cup final when he struck in France's win over Croatia in last year's decider.

Pele is the youngest and the pair are the only teenagers to have netted in a decider at the showpiece tournament.

Mbappe has no problems being second to Pele, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever.

"For a record, you have to be the first, but I am behind him and that's not a problem, I am happy. It was fantastic," he said on Tuesday.

"Before the final, I knew that I could have this opportunity and make history with him.

"With the French national team, we did something huge. We did it for our country. There is nothing more important, I always said it.

"It is very important to defend your nation on the pitch. And make history with France, it was a big dream."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: VIL 4 - 4 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue