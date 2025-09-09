English Edition
Sporting Buzz

France vs Iceland Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

By

France vs Iceland Live Streaming: France will lock horns with Iceland on Tuesday in their second fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, as both nations chase back-to-back victories in Group D.

Didier Deschamps' men began with a routine 2-0 win over Ukraine, but they will have to cope without two influential attackers this time. Ousmane Dembélé has been ruled out for at least six weeks after picking up a hamstring problem, while Désiré Doué is also sidelined for around a month due to a calf strain.

France vs Iceland Live Streaming
France vs Iceland Live Streaming Details, Photo: X/Facebook

In their absence, Al-Nassr winger Kingsley Coman has been drafted into the squad as cover. PSG have voiced frustration at the French Football Federation, accusing them of overloading players and calling the injuries "avoidable."

Despite the setbacks, France remain favourites, largely thanks to captain Kylian Mbappé. The Real Madrid forward matched Thierry Henry's record of 51 international goals in the opener and will once again lead the line as Les Bleus look to stamp early authority on the group.

Iceland, however, arrive brimming with confidence after thrashing Azerbaijan 5-0 in their first outing. Manager Arnar Gunnlaugsson, who took charge earlier this year, has already impressed with his blend of organisation and attacking intent.

Central to their approach will be Albert Guðmundsson, the Fiorentina forward carrying a proud family legacy as the fourth generation of Guðmundssons to score for the national side. With 10 goals in 41 caps, he remains Iceland's chief threat in the final third.

At the other end, Elías Ólafsson is set to guard the goal, while seasoned defender Victor Pálsson adds stability at the back.

France will expect to dominate possession, but Iceland's physicality and growing self-belief make them dangerous opponents. With both sides targeting momentum early in the qualifiers, this clash promises to be far more than a straightforward outing for the French.

France vs Iceland Live Streaming: How to Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match on TV and Online in India?

The France vs Iceland match will be live streamed via SonyLiv app and website and on the Sony Sports Network on TV from 12:15 am IST on Wednesday (September 10).

Story first published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 23:06 [IST]
