Freddie Ljungberg set to return to Arsenal

Bengaluru, May 14: Former Arsenal player Freddie Ljungberg is set to return to the Emirates 11 years after leaving the club to coach Arsenal's under-23 side and an official announcement is due in the coming weeks, according to reports.
The Former Swedish midfielder is set to replace current Under-23 boss Steve Gatting. Gatting and his assistant have recently been suspended by the club after accusations of bullying were made against them and as per reports, the former Gunners player is now set to comeback on a permanent basis.
Primarily it is believed that he will be in charge of the U-23 side. However, some of the reports are speculating that the U-18 coach, Ampadu could be given the Under-23 role. However, if that happens then Ljungberg will be given a coaching role but he will then take up the Under-18 management position.
Ljungberg earlier had been attached with Arsenal after retiring from football. The 41-year-old came back to Arsenal to work as a club ambassador and took over coaching role of the U-15s in 2016.
However, the stint only lasted for around one year. The Swedish midfielder left the side in 2017 for Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg to become assistant manager to former Gunners academy manager Andries Jonker. However, the duo was sacked only in September.
Ljungberg has been a free man since then but now could very soon be seen as a coach in the Arsenal youth set-up. And this could be a major step for him to learn managerial aspects more deeply before he seeks a senior position.
Wenger brought Freddie Ljungberg from an unpopular Swedish side Halmstads BK in September 1998 but the player went on to become one of the club's biggest legends.
The midfielder went on to play over 300 matches in the Gunners shirt and won two Premier League title, three FA Cups and a Community Shield during his time with the club. He was earned the Premier League Player of the Season in 2001-02 and was one of the key players of the most famous Invincible squad of 2003-04.
