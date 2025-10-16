'Virat, Rohit Were Not Asked To Retire, They Went On Their Own': Ravi Shastri Says India Duo may Leave if Enjoyment Drops

Football Free of Cost, Full of Dreams: Inside Rajasthan’s Zinc Football Academy Changing Lives Through the Beautiful Game By Avinash Sharma Reported From Zawar, Rajasthan Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 13:34 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

When former India captain Tarun Roy took charge of the Zinc Football Academy (ZFA) in 2021, he stepped into an initiative that was quietly reshaping Indian football from the grassroots up. Supported by Hindustan Zinc under the Vedanta Group, ZFA has become one of the country's most progressive football development projects - one that focuses as much on education and social transformation as it does on on-field performance.

ZFA was conceptualised in July 2017. Hindustan Zinc had already been promoting sports for nearly four decades - dating back to the construction of a football stadium in Zawar, Rajasthan, in 1976.

The success of the boys' football programme, which began in 2017, laid the foundation for bigger things. In 2025, this vision expanded with the launch of an all-girls football academy, in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) - a significant step toward gender equality in grassroots sport.

A one-of-a-kind initiative, Zinc Football now trains over 350 passionate children through two community football schools in Rajasthan, with its residential hub at Zawar, some 40 kilometers from Udaipur, offering world-class facilities and the country's first-ever 'technology-hinged football training' ecosystem. The academy currently runs three batches - Under-15 (Girls), Under-18 (Boys), and Under-23 (Boys) - combining structured coaching, schooling, nutrition, and complete residential care, entirely free of cost.

Recently, myKhel visited the Zawar campus to experience the facilities firsthand, interact with the coaches and young players, and understand how this initiative is creating opportunities for children from diverse backgrounds. What stood out was not just the scale of the infrastructure - the manicured pitches, classrooms, and digital analytics - but the discipline and quiet determination of the kids training to make their mark on Indian football.

"We don't charge a single paise from the kids," says head coach Tarun Roy. "Education, training, hostel, food - everything is provided at a high standard. That's a big plus, because in India very few academies offer this level of support without charging fees."

From Rajasthan to the national stage

ZFA's progress since 2021 has been remarkable. In Roy's very first season, the Under-18 boys' team created history by winning the Senior Rajasthan League, a result that validated the academy's model and attracted new talent. "That victory gave everyone belief," says Roy. "Every three years at least one or two of our players reach the national level, international exposure tours, or professional clubs."

Several ZFA graduates have already joined I-League and ISL teams, including Hyderabad FC (Mohammed Kaif now transferred to Diamond Harbour) and Bengaluru FC (Sahil Punia, goalkeeper), while others have represented India at youth levels.

Roy takes pride in ZFA's community-first approach. "This year, 13 of our players are from Rajasthan, with a few from Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha, and Gujarat. It's important to strengthen the football culture here before anything else," he explains.

Empowering young girls through football

A major milestone in ZFA's journey came in July 2025, when it officially launched its all-girls football academy, inaugurated by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey. The initiative marked a bold step toward inclusivity in a state where girls' participation in sport has historically been limited.

The launch of the girls' residential academy marks a significant milestone not just for Zinc Football, but also for Hindustan Zinc's larger vision of driving social impact through sport. The company has long believed that true progress begins with inclusion - and that empowering girls through structured sports education can create lasting change far beyond the field.

Speaking about this vision, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, said: "Hindustan Zinc's commitment to empowering women and driving inclusive growth is reflected in every step we take - including the launch of our premier residential football academy for girls. We believe that building world-class athletes begins at the grassroots, with access to opportunity, mentorship, and the right environment. This academy is not just about developing football talent - it's about shaping confident, resilient young leaders of tomorrow."

The girls' academy currently trains an Under-15 batch, with plans to expand into senior categories over the next five years. The project is headed by Anju K. George, an experienced coach from Kerala, who has previously worked with Kickstart FC and Sethu FC - two leading Indian Women's League clubs. She has also served with the Kerala State Sports Council's Elite Women's Hostel and coached India's U-17 and U-19 women's national teams.

Roy says bringing her on board was a deliberate choice. "Anju brings technical expertise and empathy," he tells myKhel. "She understands the challenges girls face, and her ability to communicate in Hindi helps her connect with players from Rajasthan and North India."

Anju's philosophy is grounded in development rather than short-term results. "We're building complete players," she explains. "The girls are learning not just football, but teamwork, fitness, and how to believe in themselves. The facilities and environment here are at par with professional setups."

Science, mentorship and holistic training

The F-Cube technology system, developed under project head Chetan Mishra, forms the backbone of ZFA's modern training ecosystem. It measures players' technical and tactical growth, helping coaches track their progress with precision.

"The F-Cube technology is a game changer. It has been developed explicitly for us from Chetan - who has worked in the USA. With the help of this technology, we can now measure everything - decision-making, target accuracy, reaction under pressure," Roy explains. "It's one of the most advanced systems in Indian football."

Medical and physiotherapy support is overseen by Dr. Gagan Kapoor, a former physiotherapist with the Indian national team. "Our goal is to keep players injury-free and aware of how to take care of their bodies," Roy adds.

ZFA's coaching team is also evolving, with two coaches currently pursuing A-License certifications and more undergoing advanced training. "India has enough capable coaches," Roy says. "We just need to invest in their education and exposure."

Convincing parents, balancing dreams and education

One of ZFA's toughest challenges is convincing parents - particularly from rural or economically weaker backgrounds - to let their children pursue football full-time. During myKhel's interaction with players, many boys and girls shared how the academy changed their outlook.

Roy insists that maintaining the education-sport balance is non-negotiable: "We assure parents that their children continue schooling. Football is not a distraction here - it's a vehicle for learning discipline, teamwork, and resilience." "Once they visit the facility and watch the state-of-the-art infrastructure from their own eyes, they get satisfied," he adds further.

The presence of the academy in the foothills of the Aravalli Ranges and away from the hustle and bustle of the cities, also ensures the students are invested more with the training at the academy, and studies, resulting in lesser distractions. "Since, kids from cities don't want to come here much, we have narrowed our concentration to the local talents now, but there are many kids from other parts of the country in the academy," Roy and Anju add in unison.

Looking ahead: a vision for 2030

ZFA's long-term plan is clear - to establish Rajasthan as a footballing hub and produce consistent national-level players in both the men's and women's categories. The academy already holds a three-star AIFF accreditation and aims to move up the ranks as new facilities like a multi-storey hostel, advanced gym, and expanded community centres come online.

The five-year roadmap (2025-2030) envisions steady participation in national youth leagues, the Indian Women's League, and even junior world-cup qualification. "We're not chasing instant results," says Roy. "Our focus is on sustainable growth. If a few of our players - boys or girls - go on to play for India, they'll inspire hundreds more to follow."

Beyond football: building a social movement

ZFA's story is about more than just sport - it's about empowerment, education, and equality. By eliminating financial barriers and offering access to top-tier training, the academy is redefining what grassroots football can achieve in India.

During myKhel's visit, it was evident that every goal scored and every drill completed reflected something deeper - the belief that dreams should never depend on privilege.

At Zawar, amidst the Aravalli hills, Zinc Football Academy isn't just producing footballers; it's producing confident, educated citizens who represent the new face of Indian sport.