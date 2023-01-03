From Antony to Lisandro Martinez, Five costliest Eredivisie to Premier League transfers ever

Arguably two of the Netherlands' biggest footballing sides Ajax and PSV Eindhoven's new age football model help them to bring up some of the most exciting talents in world football.
However,
in
most
cases,
their
biggest
assets
depart
the
club
for
a
bigger
and
better
challenge.
In recent years, Premier League has been the most common destination for such stars and the signing of Cody Gakpo to Liverpool marks another declaration of it. The 23-year-old signed for Liverpool this January as one of the biggest transfers from the Eredivisie.
However, where does he sits in terms of being expensive? Here we have taken a look:
After some back and forth with Ajax, United was forced to give in to their insistence on signing its Brazilian attacker for a record £85 million fee. The 22-year-old was the costliest transfer of 2022 as well as Eredivisie. At just 22 years of age, Antony is a wonderful talent with plenty of room to improve and should be successful under Erik ten Hag's guidance. With five goals and two assists in 17 games, he has already demonstrated some flashes in a new league.
Ten Hag raided his former side twice this season and the World Cup winner sits second on the list of costliest transfers from Eredivisie. The center-back was one of the best defenders in the Dutch League. He won the Ajax Player of the Year award during the 2021/22 season after helping the Dutch side to the Eredivisie title. He has thus far been impressive, putting up a fiery performance for the Red Devils.
Tottenham Hotspur made the club record signing following his rapid rise in the Ajax team in his debut campaign. Spurs agreed to a £42m fee for the defender in 2016 when he managed to help the club to reach the Europa League final. He was pivotal for Ajax in that season winning Ajax’s Player of the Year award. However, since signing for Spurs he is yet to show any kind of consistency in that regard.
The
latest
Premier
League
arrival
is
fourth
on
the
list
of
most
expensive
signings
from
the
Netherlands.
Gakpo
was
named
Dutch
Footballer
of
the
Year
after
scoring
21
goals
in
all
competitions
last
season
and
is
in
rich
form
this
term
as
well.
He
scored
three
goals
for
the
Netherlands
in
Qatar
and
currently
has
21
goal
contributions
in
just
14
league
appearances
for
PSV.
He
is
potentially
one
of
the
best
attackers
in
Europe
this
season
and
it
now
remains
to
be
seen
how
he
adjusts
in
England.
United spent a good amount to land one of Ajax's most budding talents following his breakthrough seasons in the Netherlands. He shone during Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19.
However, the move so far has failed to work. Van de Beek failed to establish himself under former manager Solskjaer. Even a loan move to Everton last season failed to revive his luck. Things have not changed under Ten Hag as well and he could be on the move next summer.