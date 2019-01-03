Fulham closing in on Arsenal target Cahill

Bengaluru, January 3: Fulham are close to winning the race to sign Chelsea stalwart Gary Cahill, according to reports in England.
Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri has targeted Cahill, 33, to sort out his defence at Craven Cottage on a six-month loan.
The Cottagers are set to beat Arsenal, who defeated Ranieri’s team 4-1 on Tuesday (January 1), in the battle to land the ex-England centre-back.
Cahill will be granted a loan for the final months of his Chelsea contract if a permanent deal cannot be finalized.
After winning the Champions League and two Premier League titles during his glittering career at Stamford Bridge, the club will allow him to leave for the regular football he wants.
Cahill was willing to stay if he was picked for enough games in the first half of the season but he has been limited to one Premier League substitute appearance so far and his situation is unlikely to change in near future.
Fulham have shown interest in making him a key man in their battle for survival and have put together a package for Cahill to make the short move across West London.
Ranieri has shifted to playing three centre-backs recently but is still looking for an experienced centre-back to help guide them towards safety and Cahill comes with immense experience at the highest level.
The former England international joined Chelsea from Bolton for £7m in 2012 and has been a great servant to the Blues over the years.
The Cottagers have conceded 47 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other team and someone like Cahill can effectively help them shore up defensively.
Despite spending over a hundred million in the summer, Fulham are struggling in and around the relegation zone and fans will hope that signing a proven and experienced leader like Cahill would change their fortunes.