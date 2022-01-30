Football
Fulham fan dies after suffering cardiac arrest during Championship game with Blackpool

By Guy Atkinson

London, January 30: A Fulham supporter has died after suffering cardiac arrest in the stands at Craven Cottage during Saturday's Championship game against Blackpool.

The fan, named by the club as Paul Parish, received treatment from the medical staff of both clubs, while supporters provided privacy with flags.

The match was suspended, and the players returned to the dressing rooms, later resuming to play out a 1-1 draw.

A statement on Fulham's official Twitter account published later on Saturday read: "It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish.

"Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the stand at this afternoon's match before being transferred to hospital.

"Our condolences go out to Paul's loved ones."

Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 3:50 [IST]
