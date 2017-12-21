Gabriel Jesus set to agree new deal at Manchester City

Bengaluru, December 21: Brazilian international striker Gabriel Jesus is set to land a new six-figure weekly Manchester City deal after the side's outstanding start to the Premier League season.
The former Palmerias man has been at the Etihad for nearly a year after arriving in January and he has already netted 17 goals in his first 12 months in English football.
City have been sublime this season winning all but one Premier League games and the club are determined to build on their fine start by tying their biggest stars down.
And Pep Guardiola wants his biggest stars to be rewarded in turn for their fine form, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne also agreeing a new six-year £62m package.
Jesus, 20, has been a lucky charm for the Citizens so far since he joined and he has still not been on the losing side in the Premier League.
He played the entire 90 minutes as City lost 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk a fortnight ago, but looked sharp against their rivals Manchester United in the Manchester Derby.
The youngster played the entire 120 minutes last night for City in their penalty shootout win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.
Guardiola's side are currently on to win a stunning quadruple if they can clinch the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League as well as the Premier League which they are hot favourites to win.
However, Pep Guardiola hs suggester that expecting a quadruple is way too much.
But the Spaniard said: "That is not going to happen. Of course not.
"Come on, that isn't real. What we're living isn't real.
That is not going to happen. The situation of winning 16 or 17 games in a row in the league and qualifying for the Champions League before we finished the group stage and now we're here playing with a lot of young players.
"That is not normal. In football you drop points and you lose competitions. I am not thinking about how many titles, I am thinking about the next game."