Gazidis wants Maldini as Milan technical director

By
Paolo Maldini
Paolo Maldini could be set for a new role at San Siro, if AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis gets his wish.

Milan, May 29: AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis wants to appoint Paolo Maldini as technical director following Leonardo's departure.

Leonardo stepped down as sporting director on Tuesday – the same day head coach Gennaro Gattuso resigned from the Serie A club.

Milan are set for a busy off-season after missing out on Champions League qualification by just one point and CEO Gazidis is eyeing a new role for club great Maldini, who is the team's sporting strategy and development director.

"Ideas, talent and solid base, like that we will bring Milan back to the top," Gazidis said in an excerpt from his interview with Gazzetta dello Sport to be published on Wednesday.

"And I want Maldini as the technical director."

Maldini – Milan's record appearance holder with 902 matches across 24 years for the Rossoneri – retired in 2009 and rejected a behind-the-scenes position in 2016 before taking up a role under owners Elliot Management in August.

The 50-year-old could be involved in the search for a new coach, with Milan linked to the likes of Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi, Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri and Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo.

Read more about: paolo maldini football serie a milan
Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2019

