Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Gattuso: Higuain has not asked to leave

By Opta
AC Milan star Gonzalo Higuain has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea
AC Milan star Gonzalo Higuain has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea

Jeddah, January 16: Gennaro Gattuso insists Gonzalo Higuain has not asked to leave AC Milan but would not feel let down if the striker did move elsewhere.

Higuain joined Milan on loan from Juventus in August for a fee of €18million with an option to buy him outright at the end of the season.

However, the move has not panned out as expected, with Higuain scoring only six times in 15 Serie A appearances for Gattuso's men.

He ended a run of nine games without a goal, which featured a missed penalty and a red card against Juve in November, last month but has been heavily linked with a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

There have been reports Higuain could be dropped for Wednesday's Supercoppa Italiana clash with Juve ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

But Gattuso told a media conference: "I base my decisions on how players train during the week and how they work with the staff and their team-mates.

"At this moment, I have to repeat the same words: there are many rumours, but Higuain is training well, working with everyone just fine and is at our disposal.

"We'll see tomorrow whether he plays or not. He has to decide what to do, how to resolve this issue, but right now he is training with great professionalism. We'll see.

"If he plays, it's because I see him in good shape and relaxed. Either he's a great actor or he's really within the team, is always chatting and kidding with his team-mates.

"I agree that after the missed penalty and red card against Juventus, something happened in his head. We'll see tomorrow. As I said, it's not easy for a coach to change the idea of a player, so I have to concentrate on putting out the best line-up for the situation and getting the best out of every player.

"I want to reiterate that Higuain has never told me he wants to leave. I am waiting for that.

"I want to be honest, I didn't even want to talk about Higuain, as we're here for the Supercoppa. That seemed the fair thing to do for a team.

"I am not upset. I too was a player for many years, I realise there are moments when we all see things differently and cannot judge how someone else thinks.

"If the glass is half-full or half-empty, it remains the same glass. We'll see what happens. I want to see this Supercoppa, I hope it is a great game for us, but I won't be upset or let down if he goes."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
5 reasons India's Adelaide victory
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue