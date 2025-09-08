Football Germany Defeats Northern Ireland 3-1 With Wirtz's Stunning Free-Kick In World Cup Qualifying Match Germany secured a vital 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying, highlighted by Florian Wirtz's exceptional free-kick. The win marks a turnaround after their earlier defeat to Slovakia. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 3:04 [IST]

Germany secured a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifying, with Florian Wirtz's stunning free-kick sealing the win. This performance came after a disappointing start to their campaign, where they lost 2-0 to Slovakia. It marked the first time Germany had lost their opening qualifier and failed to score since 2001. Julian Nagelsmann's team bounced back with Wirtz's set-piece being the standout moment.

Germany demonstrated their superiority by generating 2.81 expected goals (xG) compared to Northern Ireland's 0.28. Serge Gnabry opened the scoring in the seventh minute, assisted by Nick Woltemade. Isaac Price equalised before half-time, but Germany regained control when David Raum set up Nadiem Amiri for a goal in the 69th minute. Wirtz's free-kick added flair to an already improved performance.

Wirtz played a pivotal role, leading the match with three chances created and scoring a remarkable free-kick. The former Bayer Leverkusen player also topped Germany's stats for shots on target and duels won, showcasing his skills despite not fully hitting his stride in the Premier League yet.

Germany's victory extended their winning streak against Northern Ireland to ten matches. They have only achieved longer consecutive wins against Albania (12) and Finland (13). This result places Germany third in Group A, level on points with Northern Ireland, as they aim to secure qualification.

The match highlighted Germany's resilience after a challenging start to their qualifying journey. With key players like Wirtz stepping up, they are poised to continue their pursuit of World Cup qualification with renewed confidence and determination.