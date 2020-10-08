Football
Germany 3-3 Turkey: Karaman denies Low a first win of 2020

By Patric Ridge
Kenan Karaman
Germany's frustrating 2020 continued as they were pegged back three times by Turkey in an enthralling friendly in Cologne.

Cologone, October 8: Kenan Karaman's stoppage-time strike ensured Germany's wait for a first win of 2020 continued as Turkey drew 3-3 with Joachim Low's side in Cologne.

Gian-Luca Waldschmidt's first international goal nine minutes from time looked to have clinched victory for Germany in Wednesday's friendly.

Waldschmidt's strike came after Efecan Karaca had dragged Turkey level for a second time, despite a fairly blatant foul on Florian Neuhaus – who scored on his Germany debut – in the build-up.

Julian Draxler put Germany ahead before Ozan Tufan's stunning finish restored parity in a topsy-turvy encounter, but it ultimately fell to Karaman, who also hit the bar, to have the final say.

Story first published: Thursday, October 8, 2020, 2:20 [IST]
