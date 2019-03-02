Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Germany book Argentina friendly in Dortmund

By Opta
Signal Iduna Park
Borussia Dortmund's home, Signal Iduna Park, will host a blockbuster international friendly between Germany and Argentina on October 9.

Dortmund, March 2: Germany will face Argentina in a friendly on October 9, it has been announced by the German Football Association (DFB).

Borussia Dortmund's home ground, Signal Iduna Park, has been chosen for the game.

"It was an explicit desire from the sporting setup to host a friendly against world-class opposition and to develop the squad," said DFB president Reinhard Grindel.

"Argentina are currently one of the best teams in the world and the Signal Iduna Park atmosphere provides the perfect setting for this match."

The match between Argentina and Germany will be a repeat of the World Cup finals in 1986, 1990 and 2014.

Argentina will compete in the Copa America this year although the international future of captain and star forward Lionel Messi remains unclear.

Germany begin Euro 2020 qualifying this month, with Joachim Low's side having been drawn in Group C with Belarus, Estonia, Northern Ireland and Nations League semi-finalists Netherlands.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue