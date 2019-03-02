Germany book Argentina friendly in Dortmund

Dortmund, March 2: Germany will face Argentina in a friendly on October 9, it has been announced by the German Football Association (DFB).
Borussia Dortmund's home ground, Signal Iduna Park, has been chosen for the game.
"It was an explicit desire from the sporting setup to host a friendly against world-class opposition and to develop the squad," said DFB president Reinhard Grindel.
"Argentina are currently one of the best teams in the world and the Signal Iduna Park atmosphere provides the perfect setting for this match."
The match between Argentina and Germany will be a repeat of the World Cup finals in 1986, 1990 and 2014.
Argentina will compete in the Copa America this year although the international future of captain and star forward Lionel Messi remains unclear.
Germany begin Euro 2020 qualifying this month, with Joachim Low's side having been drawn in Group C with Belarus, Estonia, Northern Ireland and Nations League semi-finalists Netherlands.