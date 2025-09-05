Football Germany's Julian Nagelsmann Critiques Team's Lack Of Willingness In World Cup Qualifier Loss To Slovakia Following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, Julian Nagelsmann expressed frustration over Germany's lack of willingness and desire. This loss marks a historic moment for the team in World Cup qualifying. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 3:46 [IST]

Germany's national football team faced a disappointing start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, losing 2-0 to Slovakia. Julian Nagelsmann, the head coach, expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's lack of effort and determination. Goals from David Hancko and David Strelec secured Slovakia's victory in Bratislava, marking Germany's first-ever defeat in a World Cup qualifier away from home.This loss was significant as it was Germany's first defeat in the opening game of a World Cup qualifying campaign. The team, which has won the World Cup four times, had previously never lost an away match in World Cup qualifiers. This result also marked their third consecutive competitive loss, following defeats by Portugal and France in the Nations League finals.Nagelsmann did not hide his frustration after witnessing Germany's second-ever defeat by more than one goal in a World Cup qualifier. The last time this happened was 24 years ago when England defeated them 5-1 in Munich. "Apart from two or three injured players, these are the best quality players we have in Germany," he stated.Nagelsmann suggested that future selections might include players with less technical skill but more passion on the field. He emphasised that talent alone is insufficient without showing willingness and desire. He cited Wiesbaden's near draw with Bayern Munich as an example of how emotion and determination can level the playing field against technically superior teams.Jonathan Tah echoed his coach’s sentiments, acknowledging that he and his teammates need to improve quickly before facing Northern Ireland on Sunday. "We lost the ball way too easily," Tah admitted. "It was a deserved loss and a very bad performance from us today."

Tah further reflected on their performance, stating that it did not meet their ambitions or expectations. He admitted it was challenging to explain their shortcomings immediately after the match but stressed the need for immediate improvement in upcoming games.Germany now faces pressure to regroup and perform better against Northern Ireland to keep their World Cup hopes alive. The team must address its issues quickly to avoid further setbacks in its qualification journey.