AFCON: Four-time champions Ghana knocked out; Gabon and Morocco through

Bengaluru, January 19: Ghana were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as they suffered a stunning 2-3 loss to the Comoros at Roumde Adija Stadium in Garoua, Cameroon on Tuesday (January 18) night.
Victory would have been enough for the Black Stars to progress as one of the best third-placed teams but a double from Ahmed Mogni gave the Comoros their first Africa Cup of Nations win in a Group C encounter that saw captain Andre Ayew sent off for the four-time champions.
The Comoros took a shock lead in the fourth minute as a quick break was finished off by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane with a confident strike into the bottom-right corner.
Ghana's problems deepened when Ayew was shown red as they pressed for an equaliser, the skipper deemed by VAR to have fouled goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina in an effort to prod home a rebound from Kamaldeen Sulemana's shot.
And the advantage of the extra man at the Comoros' disposal eventually told just after the hour as haphazard goalkeeping from Jojo Wollacott presented Mogni with the chance to double their advantage courtesy of an assured finish.
Richmond Boakye provided an instant response when he steered home a header from a right-wing corner and the turnaround looked to be on when Alexander Djiku tapped in a flick-on as the Comoros' defence failed to deal with the same set-piece with 13 minutes remaining.
A decisive fifth goal did arrive, but it was Mogni who had the final say as he was presented with a simple finish after excellent work down the right from Bendjaloud Youssouf to keep the minnows' hopes of qualification for the knockouts alive and condemn Ghana to a humiliating exit.
Earlier, Morocco and Gabon both qualified for the last 16 after their group tie ended in a 2-2 draw.
Jim Allevinah's goal put Gabon ahead at half-time, but former Southampton forward Sofiane Boufal equalised with a 75th-minute penalty, only for Aaron Boupendza to put Gabon back in front in the last 10 minutes.
Later, Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi hit a stunning free-kick six minutes from the final whistle to save Morocco the blushes as both the teams advanced to the knockout stage.
Morocco finished as group toppers with seven points, two ahead of second-placed Gabon.
