Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Gianluca Vialli receives all-clear after lengthy cancer treatment

By Peter Hanson
Vialli - cropped
Gianluca Vialli underwent 17 months of treatment but says he has now been given the all clear from cancer.

London, April 13: Former Juventus and Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli has been given the all-clear from pancreatic cancer.

Vialli announced he was undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy in November 2018.

The ex-Italy international gave a positive update in an interview with La Repubblica, in which he spoke candidly about his treatment.

"I am fine," said Vialli, who as a player won Serie A and the Champions League with Juve, and also earned medals in the FA Cup, EFL Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with Chelsea.

"In December I finished 17 months of chemotherapy, one cycle of eight months and another of nine. It was difficult, even for someone as tough as me, both physically and mentally.

"The tests showed no sign of the illness. I am happy, even if I say that under my breath to be on the safe side.

"Regaining my health means seeing myself in the mirror again, seeing the hair grow, not having to draw eyebrows on with a pencil. In that respect, I feel very fortunate compared to many others."

Vialli said his thoughts are now with those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with Italy one of the world's most-affected countries.

"I think of those brought to hospital and forced to die alone, their relatives not allowed near in case of contagion, funerals that could not be celebrated. It's terrible," he added.

"This crisis will leave enormous scars on the country; emotional, moral and economic scars."

More GIANLUCA VIALLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kenny Dalglish is out of danger
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 1:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue