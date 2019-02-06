Football

Infantino set to lead FIFA for another four years

By
Gianni Infantino
FIFA has confirmed Gianni Infantino was the only individual to successfully submit their candidature for the presidential election in June.

Zurich, February 6: Gianni Infantino is set to serve as FIFA president for another four years after being confirmed as the only candidate for election in June.

Infantino, 48, was the sole individual to successfully submit their candidature for the position prior to the February 5 deadline and will thus run unopposed.

Former Switzerland and Tottenham defender Ramon Vega had previously announced his intention to run for the office but was not included among the options.

Infantino was appointed FIFA president, taking over from Sepp Blatter, in February 2016 and has overseen the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026.

The election will take place at the 69th FIFA Congress in Paris on June 5, 2019.

(With OPTA inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
