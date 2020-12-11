Lo Celso is back to his best for Tottenham – Mourinho

London, December 11: Jose Mourinho believes Giovani Lo Celso has shown he is back to his best after Tottenham's 2-0 win over Royal Antwerp.
Lo Celso scored his fourth goal of the Europa League campaign as Spurs secured top spot in Group J on Thursday (December 10).
The Argentina international also had more key passes (four), shots (four), passes in the opposition half (34), touches (72), tackles (three) and possessions gained (12) than any of his team-mates.
Lo Celso has dealt with injuries to begin the season, but Spurs head coach Mourinho said the midfielder was back to his best.
"It is not about me, it is about them. Gio, last season he reached an incredible level. Then he had an injury and this season, the pre-season was non-existent for him," he told a news conference.
"I said a couple of times here that Gio needed a little bit more time. He's having that time. He's playing in the Europa League, he's coming from the bench normally in the Premier League. He played the last match well and he played tonight very well.
"It's like Gio back to normality because he's a very good player and when his physical condition is good he can express all of his quality.
"Tonight was the day when he showed that he's back and the intensity is there and the quality is there."
Premier League leaders Tottenham make the trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.