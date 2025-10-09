WPL Mega Auction: All You Need To Know - WPL 2026 Auction Schedule, Dates, Retention Rules, Salary Cap, RTM and More!

Football Oliver Glasner Dismisses Nonsense Rumours Linking Him To Bayern Munich Oliver Glasner has firmly rejected speculation about leaving Crystal Palace for Bayern Munich, labelling it as nonsense. His successful tenure at Palace includes winning the FA Cup and achieving a record unbeaten run. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Oliver Glasner has dismissed speculation linking him with a move from Crystal Palace to Bayern Munich, calling it "a lot of nonsense." Since taking charge at Selhurst Park in February 2024, Glasner has significantly influenced the club. Under his leadership, Palace secured their first major trophy by defeating Manchester City to win the FA Cup in May. They also triumphed over Liverpool in a penalty shoot-out to claim the Community Shield in August.

Glasner's achievements have sparked interest from other clubs, including Manchester United. Despite these rumours, he remains focused on his current role. His team recently set a record for their longest unbeaten streak, going 19 matches without a loss across all competitions until their 2-1 defeat against Everton in the Premier League.

There have been suggestions that Glasner might join Bayern Munich if they decide to part ways with Vincent Kompany. However, Glasner has firmly denied these claims. "Someone said I actually want to become Bayern coach. It amuses me when other people know what I want without having talked to me," he remarked after receiving a coach of the year award at the Sporthilfe Gala in Austria.

Glasner has expressed his disinterest in following media reports closely. He stated, "I follow the media relatively little. I've got out of the habit of following the media too much, whether it's a win or a defeat, because I've noticed that a lot of nonsense is written."

When asked about managing another Premier League club, Glasner chose not to single out any team. He explained, "It would be unfair to name a club because there is a great coach and a great person at every club." He emphasised his respect for fellow managers by stating that he would never comment on such matters.

Glasner's commitment to Crystal Palace remains strong despite ongoing rumours about potential moves. His focus is on continuing his successful tenure with the Eagles and building on their recent accomplishments.