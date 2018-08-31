Football

Goncalo Guedes signs on for six years at Valencia

Goncalo Guedes spent last season on loan at Valencia
Valencia, August 31: Goncalo Guedes has completed his permanent move to Valencia from Paris Saint-Germain and signed a six-year deal.

Valencia announced on Monday (August 27) they had reached an agreement with PSG for the talented winger, and he finally signed his contract – which contains a €300million release clause – on Thursday (August 30).

Guedes played for Valencia on loan last season and impressed, particularly in the first half of the campaign when the club threatened to mount a title challenge.

Neither Valencia nor Guedes were able to fully maintain such form for the whole season, but the Portugal international's displays restored the glowing reputation he earned at Benfica and helped Los Che secure a return to the Champions League, where they will face Juventus, Manchester United and Young Boys in the group stage.

The 21-year-old will begin training with his team-mates again on Friday (August 31) and will attend a news conference later that day.

According to reports, Guedes could eventually cost Valencia more than €50million.

Day 1 - Stumps: IND 19/0 (4.0 vs ENG 246
    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
