Football Chevalier Optimistic About PSG's Future After Securing First Clean Sheet In Ligue 1

Lucas Chevalier is optimistic about better performances following his first clean sheet in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 victory over Brest in Ligue 1. Before this match, he had not managed a shutout in four consecutive games across all competitions. Achraf Hakimi scored twice, and Desire Doue added a late goal to secure the win.

Chevalier, who transferred from Lille to PSG for €40 million in August, replaced Gianluigi Donnarumma as the team's goalkeeper. His early performances have been inconsistent, drawing criticism after a 1-0 loss to Marseille and a 3-3 draw with Strasbourg, both in Ligue 1. Despite this, he remains confident about improving his form.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has kept six clean sheets across all competitions this season. Only David Raya, with eight, and another unnamed goalkeeper with seven, have more among Europe's top five leagues. However, Chevalier's save percentage of 63.9% lags behind Donnarumma's 73.3% at Manchester City.

In Ligue 1, Chevalier has conceded 0.7 goals more than expected according to Opta's expected goals on target (xGoT) model. Despite these statistics, he believes he will achieve consistency soon. "I try to learn and ignore what can be done around me," he stated after the win against Brest.

Chevalier acknowledges the challenges of adapting to his new role at PSG. He mentioned that being a PSG goalkeeper comes with high expectations and requires adjusting both on and off the pitch. "It's a new job, a new life, new instructions and an overall adaptation," he explained.

He focuses on self-improvement by communicating with coaches to enhance his skills. "I try to focus on myself and talk with the coaches to improve what I need," Chevalier said confidently. He feels stronger and more confident as he aims to significantly contribute to the team in future matches.

Upcoming Matches for PSG

PSG will face Lorient in their next Ligue 1 match on Wednesday before hosting Nice three days later. Chevalier is determined to continue building on his recent performance and help PSG achieve success in these upcoming fixtures.

"I'm sure the good days are coming," Chevalier expressed optimistically about his future contributions to the team.