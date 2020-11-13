Pandev seals historic Euro 2020 spot for North Macedonia

Tbilisi, November 13: North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020 with an historic 1-0 victory over Georgia in Thursday's play-off match in Tbilisi.
Both sides were looking to reach the finals for the first time and join Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria in Group C.
It was visiting captain Goran Pandev whose goal settled a tense contest in the Georgian capital, in which there were just four shots on target throughout.
The Genoa forward struck after 56 minutes, prodding in from Ilija Nestorovski's pass after a fine run from Eljif Elmas.
Pandev, who will turn 38 shortly after next year's finals conclude, has scored a record 36 times in 114 games for his country.
Georgia, who had lost just once in 13 previous home games, failed to threaten Stole Dimitrievski's goal thereafter as North Macedonia reached their first major tournament.