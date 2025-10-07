Will Rohit Sharma’s Salary Be Reduced After Losing the Captaincy? Here’s How Much He Still Earns from the BCCI

Football Gordon's Sense Of Paranoia Drives His Pursuit Of England World Cup Selection Anthony Gordon reveals his paranoia about securing a spot in England's World Cup squad. The Newcastle United forward emphasises the importance of competition and teamwork as he strives to improve his international performances. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Anthony Gordon is feeling the pressure to secure his spot in England's squad for the upcoming World Cup. The Newcastle United forward has been a regular under Thomas Tuchel since January, appearing five times for the national team in 2025. Despite his contributions, including a standout performance against Serbia, Gordon knows his place is not guaranteed given the competition.

Gordon's recent performances have been impressive. He played a key role in England's 5-0 victory over Serbia, where he had more shots on target than any other player. However, he acknowledges that maintaining his position requires constant effort and improvement due to the high level of competition within the squad.

The England manager recently emphasized that no player's spot is assured, leaving out notable names like Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham from upcoming matches. Gordon understands this dynamic and believes it motivates players to push themselves further. "At this level, you see the squad changing all the time," he said.

Gordon has scored three goals in seven appearances for Newcastle this season. Despite serving a suspension earlier this year, he remains focused on contributing to both his club and country. His goal is to consistently perform at a high level to secure his place in the national team.

Gordon stresses the importance of team success over individual accolades. "We have to focus on the team," he stated. He believes that prioritizing team achievements will lead to tournament victories, rather than focusing solely on individual performances.

Since making his debut in February, Gordon has earned 14 caps for England but scored only once. That goal came during a Nations League match against Ireland last November. Despite this modest record, he feels he's playing some of his best football at Newcastle and aims to replicate that form internationally.

Aiming for Improvement

Gordon admits he hasn't reached his full potential with England yet. "I think I've probably been at 50% in an England shirt," he confessed. He is determined to improve and deliver more consistent performances for his country, building on his strong showing against Serbia.

The forward is optimistic about future opportunities with England and looks forward to enhancing his contributions on the international stage. His commitment reflects a broader ambition shared by many players vying for spots in next year's World Cup squad.