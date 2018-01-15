Gurpreet warns U-17 goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh over Scottish club move

Bengaluru, January 15: Bengaluru FC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the only Indian to start a match in a top flight Europen club, warned young goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem over the latter's imminent move to Scottish club Motherwell FC.
Gurpreet, the India No 1 who played for Stabaek Fotball in Norway and even featured in an Europa League match, feels Dheeraj shouldn't be used as a bait by the foreign club.
Dheeraj secured trials with Motherwell after impressing in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup held in India last year. Subsequently, Dheeraj played for the All India Football Federation's developmental side Indian Arrows in the I-League. When his contract with the AIFF expired on December 31, 2017, Dheeraj chose not to extend it and decided to try his luck abroad.
Motherwell reportedly invited Dheeraj for a one-month trial. Dheeraj will train with Motherwell's senior team and if he impresses his coaches there, he will then be offered a long-term contract.
"I am delighted for Dheeraj. This is the right time for him to move out. He is 18 and I wish I had an opportunity like this when I was his age. But it's something that he has to be very careful about," Gurpreet told IANS in an interview.
"It's good that he wants to challenge himself. It's more mental than physical. I hope he is making the right choice about which place to go. Because if he goes to a place which doesn't see him as a player for the future, it's a big problem," the 25-year old added.
"I hope he is not used as a player (bait) to enter the Indian market (like some European clubs are attempting)," Gurpreet cautioned.
Dheeraj is currently training with ISL side Kerala Blasters to maintain match fitness while waiting for his visa.