Hakan Calhanoglu targeted by Arsenal: A good option for the Gunners?

Bengaluru, June 10: Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to a new target after suffering a devastating blow in their pursuit to sign Emiliano Buendia this week.
The Norwich playmaker was reportedly Arsenal's main target to replace Martin Odegaard who has returned to Madrid after his short loan spell. But the Gunners lost the race to Aston Villa for Buendia and now the North London outfit reportedly have a fresh name in mind with AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.
The Turkish international is currently facing an uncertain future at AC Milan, where he is in the final month of his contract. Milan are eager to tie him down to a new deal but it is understood that the 27-year-old is exploring other options as well. Arsenal now may reportedly take advantage of the situation. Although it is also understood that the likes of Juventus, Galatasaray are also keeping a close eye on the situation.
Calhanoglu's impressive season at Milan last season
The 27-year-old enjoyed a fine run over the past eighteen months or so, thriving well under the leadership of Stefano Pioli. He played a key role in helping the side finishing second in Serie A and returning to the UEFA Champions League for next season. He has had his most productive season with the Rossoneri with 9 goals and 12 assists to his name in 43 appearances across all competitions.
Should Arsenal get in Calhanoglu?
Fielded either out on the left-wing or in the central attacking midfield, his outstanding delivery is among the best in Europe and there's no doubt he would improve the current Arsenal squad. The Gunners definitely need a new face following the exit of Odegaard and considering the talent that Calhanoglu has shown at Milan, a free transfer could certainly make him one of the bargains of the summer for Arsenal. However, it is still unclear how high Calhanoglu is on Arsenal’s wishlist, but as of now, he appears to be an alternative for Odegaard.