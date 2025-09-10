Football Hallgrimsson Faces Increased Scrutiny Following Ireland's Loss To Armenia In World Cup Qualifiers Heimir Hallgrimsson acknowledges the scrutiny on his role as Ireland's head coach after a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Armenia. This loss jeopardises their World Cup qualification chances. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 4:28 [IST]

Heimir Hallgrimsson's position as head coach of the Republic of Ireland is under scrutiny following a 2-1 defeat in Armenia, which has significantly impacted their World Cup qualification hopes. Ireland currently sits at the bottom of Group F with just one point from two matches. They previously drew 2-2 at home against Hungary before this disappointing loss in Yerevan.

Eduard Spertsyan scored first for Armenia from the penalty spot after Nathan Collins committed a foul during first-half stoppage time. Grant-Leon Ranos then extended Armenia's lead early in the second half. Evan Ferguson, on loan from Roma, quickly responded by scoring for Ireland, becoming the first player since Stephen Ireland in 2006-07 to score in three consecutive competitive matches.

Despite Ferguson's goal, Ireland couldn't replicate their comeback against Hungary, dealing a severe blow to their tournament aspirations. Hallgrimsson admitted responsibility for the loss, stating, "Today I take the blame for this. But the players are the same players we were happy with in the second half against Hungary. So, as I said, it is an off day, and we have to look inside and see what we can do differently."

Since taking charge last July, Hallgrimsson has overseen four wins out of 12 matches, with three draws and five losses. He acknowledges that failing to qualify for a fifth consecutive major tournament could cost him his job. "The job of the coach, if they are not producing, then of course it is always a question," he remarked. "I am not naive; it is understandable now, after this performance."

Ireland's next challenge is an away match against Portugal on October 11. This will be followed by a rematch with Armenia in Dublin three days later. Hallgrimsson emphasised his commitment to supporting and encouraging his players despite recent setbacks.