Harry Kane out of Manchester United clash

London, October 27: Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a massive blow ahead of their clash with Manchester United this weekend with Harry Kane ruled out due to hamstring strain.
Spurs' Twitter account revealed the news on Friday in a setback for the north London side's preparations as they look to move above United into second place.
The England striker has been in sensational form this season, scoring 17 goals in 16 appearances for club and country.
TEAM NEWS: @HKane underwent assessment and investigation earlier this week, which confirmed a minor strain to the left hamstring. pic.twitter.com/4s0E0Jzrr6— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 27, 2017
Kane scored twice in last weekend's 4-1 demolition of Liverpool at Wembley but was taken off late on as a precuation, according to Pochettino who claimed his star forward had been suffering with cramp.
The 24-year-old was subsequently, and as expected, rested from Wednesday's shock 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat against West Ham but he will now not be played against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
'We can't take a risk, we'll see. But tomorrow is impossible,' said Pochettino.
Spurs haven't scored on their last three visits to the Theatre of Dreams and are expected to start with Fernando Llorente up front.