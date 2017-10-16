Harry Kane set to break Steven Gerrard's record

Bengaluru, October 16: Tottenham and England striker was named as the Player of the Month in September and It was the 24-year-old’s fifth accolade as the best player in the League in a month.
Kane beat Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Pascal Groß, Jamaal Lascelles, Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata to the award.
The Tottenham forward netted six goals in four games in the league during September after his usual struggles in the month of August. He is now just one award away from equalling Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard’s record of six-time Premier League Player of the Month awards.
This was Kane’s highest-scoring month of his career scoring 12 goals in total for club and country. Following a frustrating August where he failed to find the back of the net even once, Kane used September to catch up with the league’s other strikers.
Harry Kane is now just one goal behind Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku and level on six with Sergio Aguero and Alvaro Morata.
Kane scored braces against Everton, Huddersfield Town and West Ham United. However, Spurs will be concerned with the fact that they are still struggling to get goals at Wembley which is their temporary home for now.
They somehow managed to win against Bournemouth this week thanks to a late striker from Christian Eriksen but all eyes will be on Kane when he starts scoring for fun at Wembley.
Harry Kane is one Premier League Player of the Month award away from matching former England skipper Steven Gerrard’s record of six.
Gerrard last won the award in March 2014, winning the award jointly with Liverpool teammate Luis Suarez.
Harry Kane can add the award to his nomination to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or. Only Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has scored more goals in all competitions than the 24-year-old in 2014.