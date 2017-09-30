Harry Winks 'is the perfect midfielder' - Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino

Bengaluru, September 30: Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has depicted academy youngster Harry Winks as an ideal midfielder and suggested his extraordinary qualities give a new dimension to Tottenham's gameplay.
Winks made his first start over six months in the Carabao cup against Barnsley a week ago and also lined up during Tuesday's (September 26)3-0 triumph at APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League where he produced an impressive display.
He was also named in the England under-21 squad on Thursday who has struggled with fitness issues this year, following an ankle injury at Burnley in April.
And while talking about the exciting midfielder Pochettino suggested Winks can give Spurs the ex-factor if he is fit as the midfielder can be played anywhere in the field with both attacking and defensive duties and claimed his flexibility and analyzing of the game set him apart.
"For me, he is the perfect midfielder, who can play box-to-box and like a holding midfielder," he said.
"He has the quality and the capacity to play and use the demand of the game and read it. He's so clever, and we are so happy that he starts to feel better now because he provides to the team qualities that we don't have.
"He is completely different to our other midfielders like Wanyama, Eric Dier, Mousa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko.He has qualities to add to the team that are completely different.
"He is one of the options we have and we celebrate that, because to have the possibility to have him on the team provides us with more quality and more options to play in a different way."
However, Pochettino also made a note of alert and said he would not play Winks regularly till he is completely fit.
“We must be careful with him because after a lot of time without competition, to provide him with good rest.”
“It’s not the same when you have a proper pre-season and you’re fit. We need to try to give the best solution to try to keep that level, and then to be regular and have the possibility to play more.”