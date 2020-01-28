Football
Ben Arfa signs short-term deal with Real Valladolid

By Ryan Benson
Hatem Ben Arfa
Real Valladolid have bolstered their attacking options with Hatem Ben Arfa, as they aim to stave off relegation from La Liga.

London, January 28: Hatem Ben Arfa finally has a new club after agreeing a short-term deal with LaLiga side Real Valladolid.

Ben Arfa, 32, had been a free agent since leaving Rennes at the end of last season and has moved to Estadio Jose Zorrilla for the remainder of 2019-20.

A gifted attacking midfielder, Ben Arfa enjoyed good spells with Nice and Rennes either side of a frustrating period at Paris Saint-Germain from 2016 to 2018.

Ben Arfa emerges from PSG wilderness at Rennes

In 26 Ligue 1 appearances with Rennes last term, the France international – capped 15 times by his country – scored seven goals and set up another two.

A fine dribbler and creative force, Ben Arfa will be tasked with helping Valladolid avoid relegation, with Sergio's men 16th in LaLiga, five points clear of the bottom three.

Providing he proves his fitness, he could make his debut at Real Mallorca on Saturday.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 15:50 [IST]
