Heavyweight champ Usyk trains with Ukrainian football team ahead of debut

Kiev, Fenruary 2: Heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk trained with Ukrainian second-tier side Polissya on Tuesday (February 1) ahead of making his football debut.
WBA, WBO and IBF title-holder Usyk swapped his gloves for some boots as he took part in a session during Polissya's mid-season training camp in the Turkish city of Antalya.
The 35-year-old this week announced he will take part in a friendly against Veres Rivne on Thursday (February 3) and uploaded footage of himself preparing in the changing room and taking part in some drills on Instagram.
Polissya also published clips of Usyk taking part in a training game.
After a short experiment on the pitch, Usyk will likely head back to the ring and prepare for a rematch against Anthony Joshua after dethroning the Briton by unanimous decision last September.
It had been reported that Joshua was considering accepting a fee to step aside and let Usyk take on WBC champion Tyson Fury in a blockbuster unification bout, but those talks are now believed to have broken down.